Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt rock the 90s anthem 'Tamma Tamma'
New Delhi: Bollywood young guns Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Dharma productions' 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. The film happens to be the second installment of the 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' franchise which released in 2014.
'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' has reprised the old 90s classic party anthem 'Tamma Tamma' featuring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. In the remixed version which has a rap by Badshah Varun and Alia can be seen doing some kickass moves.
The best part about the song is that it has retained some of the patent dance moves choreographed by the legendary Saroj Khan. Also, the vocals have been retained of the original track which was sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Bappi Lahiri.
The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and vocals dubbed by Ameen Sayani.
Watch the colourful, foot-taping vibrant 'Tamma Tamma' song here:
