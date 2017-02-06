Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will make Holi more colourful - WATCH title song
New Delhi: Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are all set to make this Holi more colourful. Yes, you guessed it right. Here, we are talking about the title song of their upcoming film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. The track was recently released online and it is a treat for the party animals.
'Badri Ki Dulhania' (Title Track) has been sung by ace vocalists Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur and Ikka on the tunes of music director Tanishk Bagchi and the same has been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.
The video is quirky enough to make you tap your feet. Have a look:
This is the third time that this lovable duo will be seen sharing the screen space. 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' marks the second instalment of a franchise that began with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.
The Shashank Khaitan directorial is scheduled for release on March 10 this year.
