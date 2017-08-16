'Bandook Meri Laila' song from Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez 'A Gentleman' is too cool to miss!

New Delhi: After conquering the world of acting, Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra has now stepped into the musical arena with 'Bandook Meri Laila' song from Jacqueline Fernandez starrer 'A GENTLEMAN - Sundar, Susheel, Risky'.

'Bandook Meri Laila' has been sung by Ash King and Jigar Saraiya on the tunes of Sachin-Jigar. It also features rapper Raftaar. The lyrics have been penned by VAYU. Undoubtedly, the video of the track is too cool to be missed.

'A Gentleman' reportedly stars Suniel Shetty as the antagonist. It will be releasing on August 25 this year.