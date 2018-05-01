Bappi Lahiri honoured by London's World Book of Records

Mumbai: Celebrated music director Bappi Lahiri was feted by London's World Book of Records for his contribution to global music with his immortal song "Jimmy Jimmy aaja aaja".

Bappi told the media: "It has been one long journey with innumerable accolades over nearly five decades and over 600 films. But there is something special about 'Jimmy Jimmy'. It always has followers in every part of the globe. Such adulation brings tears to my eyes. It is the love of my fans that keeps me going."

An informal event took place at the residence of the artiste who played the tabla. It was graced by Santosh Shukla, President, World Book of Records.

Shukla said: "We all are born with a specific purpose to contribute something exclusive to the world through our exclusivity, through our hidden and extreme potential. It is a platform for all humans in this world to showcase their unique and remarkable talent and inspire the world to go one step further and progress from strength to strength."

World Book of Records - London catalogues and verifies a huge number of world records across the world with authentic certification.

The song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja, originally picturised on Mithun Chakraborty in the 1982 film Disco Dancer, has been translated in Russian and Chinese and has been a part of the original score of Adam Sandler's You Don't Mess with the Zohan.