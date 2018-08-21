Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Dekhte Dekhte song in Atif Aslam's voice is yet another gem by singer—Watch

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will share the screen space together for the first time in 'Battu Gul Meter Chalu'. The film has been helmed by 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' fame Shree Narayan Singh.

The makers have unveiled the latest song from the film titled 'Dekhte Dekhte' and it has been sung by the melodious Atif Aslam. The song features Shahid and Shraddha in the lead. It has been beautifully picturised and looks like another gem by the singer.

Watch here:

'Dekhte Dekhte' song lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir while the original lyrics are by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nishant Pitti and Krishan Kumar.

It presents the story of electricity issue in India and features Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Yami Gautam in lead roles. 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' will hit the screens on September 21, 2018.

The trailer was released a few days back and received a warm reception. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat', this happens to be Shahid's second outing this year.

Shraddha, meanwhile will also be seen in 'Stree' opposite Rajkummar Rao which will hit the screens on August 31, 2018.