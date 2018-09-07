हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
har har gange

Batti Gul Meter Chalu: 'Har Har Gange' song will take you on a divine trip—Watch

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu: &#039;Har Har Gange&#039; song will take you on a divine trip—Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: The release date of Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' is approaching and makers have started unveiling songs from the film. While people can't wait to watch the film already, its songs are just adding to the excitement level. After the foot-tapping number 'Hard Hard', and the incredibly romantic 'Dekhte Dekhte', the makers have unveiled a number that will take you on a divine trip.

Titled as 'Har Har Gange', the song has soul-touching lyrics and will give you goosebumps for sure.  It has been sung by Arijit Singh and the lyrics have been penned by  Siddharth and Garima.

Check it out here:

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nishant Pitti, and Krishan Kumar. 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' fame Shree Narayan Singh has directed the movie.

It presents the story of electricity issue in India and features Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Yami Gautam in lead roles. 

The trailer was released a few days back and received a warm reception.

'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' will hit the screens on September 21, 2018.

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat', this happens to be Shahid's second outing this year.

Shraddha meanwhile was recently seen in 'Stree' opposite Rajkummar Rao which hit the screens on August 31, 2018. The movie is performing well at the box office and has received a positive response from the audience as well as critics.

Tags:
har har gangeBatti Gul Meter ChaluShahid KapoorShraddha Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close