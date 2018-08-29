Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Hard Hard song will drive away your midweek blues - Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have unveiled a brand new song from the film. The song tiled 'Hard Hard' is a perfect party anthem and you will love to groove in true desi style.

Mika Singh, Sachet Tandon and Prakriti Kakar have lent their voice to the song written and composed by Siddharth-Garima and Sachet-Parampara respectively.

Shahid and Shraddha's funny expressions and hilarious dance moves will drive away your midweek blues for sure.

Check out the song here:

The light-hearted social drama directed by Shree Narayan Singh has been produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment. It will reportedly address the issue of electricity and the bills it generates.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu will see Shraddha and Shahid on screen for the second time. The two had romanced each other in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film Haider in 2014.

This will be Shahid’s first film to release after the grand success of Padmaavat that marked his maiden collaboration with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.