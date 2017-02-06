'Beauty and the Beast' theme song: Not so good, respond fans

New Delhi: One of the things that made the last trailer of Disney`s live action version of `Beauty and the Beast` magical was the rendition of the theme song.

But now fans are giving some `not-so-good` responses as the studio uploaded the track from the album.

Few days back, the track was released for the people to hear. The trailer version had the full orchestra backing up the great voices of John Legend and Ariana Grande, which seem to be missing from the album version.

The problem does not lie in the singing part, both sound great. The issue comes with the backing track music which sounds too simple which was not case when heard in the trailer.

The orchestera version has been replaced in the album version by something that sounds like a kid playing a casio in the back.

As soon as the song was uploaded on YouTube, the fans were vocal about their dislike of the music.

Here are some reactions from YouTube comments secton:"This is terrible. I don`t even know where to begin. they tried to make it modern, but it sounds so bad. I can`t even find meaning in the lyrics with this version. Peabo and Celine`s version will always be the best. Nothing can top it, ever. Definitely not this,?" wrote one.

"Thank you Disney for ruining the song! Please keep doing that," wrote another.

Now this track is far from the `worst movie song remake` ever but it seems it is difficult for the fans to accept the version.