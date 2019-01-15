'Bharat' song from Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi shows rise of warrior princess - Watch

New Delhi: The classic B-Town actress Kangana Ranaut's upcoming period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' is high on the buzz word. This is for the first time when Kangana will be seen playing a historic character on-screen which is based on real-life.

The film is based on the life of warrior princess Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The actress has worked hard for acing her part with rigourous horse riding and sword fighting training keeping her busy. The makers have now released a new track titled 'Bharat' and it has a soothing effect on you.

Watch the song:

'Bharat' song not only is filled with patriotic love for the country but also shows how Rani Laxmibai became a warrior princess. It has been sung by the melodious Shankar Mahadevan and the lyrics will be penned by Prasoon Joshi.

The flute is played by Naveen Kumar. The music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. It is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana plays the titular role of freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

The film will showcase the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.