Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-hot-to-handle

Mumbai: A song titled ‘TrippyTrippy’ featuring Sunny Leone from Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film – Bhoomi - has been released.

Sunny’s dance moves in the song are bound to set the temperature soaring. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Badshah and Benny Dayal, the dance number has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Check out the track here:

‘Bhoomi’ marks the comeback of Dutt. He returns to the silverscreen as the father of a grown up daughter essayed by Aditi Rao Hydari. The trailer of the film which was unveiled a few days back was thrilling and captivating.

Directed by Omung Kumar, ‘Bhoomi’, a story that highlights the bond between a father and his daughter, is slated to release on September 22.