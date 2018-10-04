हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Billionaire song

Billionaire song: Saif Ali Khan, Elli AvrRam, Rohan Mehra groove to Yo Yo Honey Singh's party track—Watch

Billionaire song: Saif Ali Khan, Elli AvrRam, Rohan Mehra groove to Yo Yo Honey Singh's party track—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Baazaar' which has got our interest piqued. The makers have unveiled a new song titled 'Billionaire' and it's a total foot-tapping dance number.

'Billionaire' features Saif, debutant Rohan Mehra and gorgeous beauty Elli AvrRam. The peppy party song is a big hit on social media as it stands on Number 2 spot on YouTube trending list. 

Watch the song here:

Desi popular rapper-singer and sung the song and composed music as well. The Hook Line singer is Singhsta while female part is crooned by Simar Kaur.

'Baazaar' is written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh. It has been directed by Gauravv K Chawla. Nikkhil took to his Twitter handle and shared the release date. The film is hit the screens on October 26, 2018.

'Baazaar' features Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte in lead roles while Rohan Mehra makes his debut with this film. He is veteran actor Vinod Mehra's son.

The drama is set in the backdrop of money, power and business. It will show how relationships change and is largely based on the Stock market gamble.

 

