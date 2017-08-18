Birthday Special: Gulzar's best works to make you fall in love with his writing!

New Delhi: When it comes to love, no one can understand it better than Gulzar Sahab. His lyrics touch the soul and have the power to heal a broken heart. On his Birthday today, let's take a look at some masterpieces he has contributed to Bollywood:

Tadap Tadap Ke (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999)

There is no better song to explain the agony of a heart that's been broken.

Yaaram (Ek Thi Daayan, 2013)

This song got a positive response and had some of the most amazing lyrics.

Chupke Se (Saathiya, 2002)

There is something beautiful about a relationship that is kept a secret from the world.

Tujhse Naraaz Nahi Zindagi (Masoom, 1983)

There are several re-makes of this song. The lyrics are evergreen and will fit any generation.

Ranjha Ranjha (Raavan, 2010)

Love is indeed intangible, can only be felt, not touched or seen.

Satrangi Re (Dil Se, 1998)

Sung by Sonu Nigam, the song received an enormous response the moment it was released.

Musafir hun yaaron (Parichay, 1972)

This one is for all those who love travelling. Still, the best song to be played on a trip!

Tere Bina (Guru, 2007)

Capturing the beauty of love in which the partners complete each other.

Bol Na Halke Halke (Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, 2007)

Even though the movie didn't do well, this song captured hearts.

Chup Chupke (Bunty Aur Babli, 2005)

Yet another track igniting the feelings of love and belongingness.