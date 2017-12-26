हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Can't doubt Honey Singh's talent: Bhushan Kumar

Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with a song for upcoming Bollywood film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

IANS| Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 13:47 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram

''It was only a matter of time before the singer-composer bounced back,'' says producer Bhushan Kumar.

Honey Singh, known for songs like 'Blue eyes' and 'Angrezi beat', was missing from the limelight due to his struggle with bipolar disorder and alcoholism. He has made a comeback after two years with the song 'Dil chori'.

Kumar said in a statement: "You can't doubt Honey Singh's talent. It was only a matter of time before he bounced back. We are delighted that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is his re-launchpad."

The film is written and directed by Luv Ranjan.

Releasing on February 9, it is produced by T-Series - Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Luv Films - Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

