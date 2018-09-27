Cardi B to return to stage post giving birth

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Los Angeles: Rapper Cardi B is making her comeback at the 2018 American Music Awards (AMAs). This will be her first performance on stage after giving birth.

The rapper, 25, will be taking the stage at the October 9 show, marking her first performance since welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset on July 10, reports people.com.

She will be joined by Bad Bunny and J Balvin to perform their hit "I Like It", people.com reported.

In addition, the AMAs will be Cardi B's first awards appearance in the weeks since her now-infamous New York Fashion Week brawl with Nicki Minaj on September 7.

Sixteen days after she delivered baby Kulture, Cardi B announced in late July she would not be performing on Bruno Mars' tour in order to spend more time with her daughter and give her body more time to recover from the birth.

The 2018 AMAs, presented by YouTube Music, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on October 9 on ABC.

