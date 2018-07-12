हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chad Gayi Hai

Chad Gayi Hai: Akshay Kumar's funny drunk-dance in new song from Gold will leave you in splits—Watch

The song has been sung by - Vishal Dadlani & Sachin-Jigar.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar will soon make a splash on the silver screen with 'Gold', slated to release on August 15, 2018. The trailer of the movie aroused our patriotic vibes and the first song 'Naino Ne Baandhi' showcased the magic of love. The movie marks the debut of television's popular face, Mouni Roy as she plays Akshay Kumar's wife  in the film. Yet another song from the film has been released and it has Akshay Kumar dancing in the funniest way possible. The actor drunk-dances in 'Chad Gayi Hai' and leaves us in splits.

Check out the song right here:

The song has been sung by - Vishal Dadlani & Sachin-Jigar while the lyrics have been penned by VAYU.

'Gold' is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948.

The film has an ensemble cast that includes actors like Kunal K Kapoor (as Samrat), Vineet Singh (as Imtiaz), Sunny Kaushal (as Himmat Singh) and Amit Sadh (as Raghubir Pratap Singh).

Akshay Kumar plays Tapan Das while Mouni essays the role of his wife Monobina Das.

