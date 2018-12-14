हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chamma Chamma

Chamma Chamma : Elli AvrRam gives a sizzling twist to Urmila Matondkar's song—Watch

Elli brings a sizzling twist to the song with her terrific dance moves and captivating appearance.

Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Who doesn't remember the gorgeous Urmila Matondkar grooving to the hit song of the 90's, 'Chamma Chamma'. The song was the party anthem of the 90's and is widely popular even today. Giving a sassy twist to the original track, a reprised version of the song featuring the beautiful Elli AvrRam has been unveiled. 

Check out the song here:

The song is from the movie 'Fraud Saiyaan' and is winning the internet already! Sung by Neha Kakkar, Romi, Arun & Ikka, looks like this version of 'Chamma Chamma' will soon top charts.

The first look of the song was unveiled in November this year and had sparked the curiosity of fans. The reprised version of  'Chamma Chamma' has been choreographed by Adil Sheikh.

Coming to 'Fraud Saiyyan', the film stars Arshad Warsi and will be helmed by Sourabh Shrivastava with Prakash Jha as the producer. 

Elli made her foray into Hindi films with 2013 release 'Mickey Virus'. The movie starred popular television host turned actor Maniesh Paul, Manish Choudhary, Puja Gupta, and Varun Badola in lead roles. She participated in season 7 Bigg Boss and became a household name thereafter. 

With the song unveiled, we are quite sure that fans will be most excited to watch the actress sizzle on silver screens!

Chamma ChammaElli AvrRamFraud SaiyaanNeha Kakkar

