David Guetta concert cancelled in Bengaluru post mass molestation incident

New Delhi: Popular French DJ David Guetta's concert which was originally scheduled to take place tonight in Bengaluru has been cancelled. Reportedly, the show has been scrapped post the December 31st mass molestation fallout in the city.

According to PTI, the organisers have cited law and order issues. "Due to the present law & order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year's Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city.

"We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence today's concert unfortunately stands cancelled," Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said in a statement.

The organisers said they hope to "reschedule" the concert if they get permission from the authorities and the artiste but there is no clarity at the moment.

The DJ, 49, is on a four-city tour which was expected to begin from Bangaluru and then move to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

"Other shows in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad are on as per schedule," Singh said.

