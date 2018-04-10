Despacito, Youtube's most watched video, deleted by hackers

New Delhi: In a bizarre turn of events, hackers by the name of Prosox and Kuroi’sh on Youtube have reportedly deleted the most-watched video on the video platform 'Despacito', reports The Independent.

‘Despacito,’which became a dance anthem soon after its release was sung by popular artist Luis Fonsi and the song also features Daddy Yankee. The video ended up registering 5 billion views in just 5 days of its release. With this, this video became the most-watched video on Youtube.

Although the video is still available on Luis Fonsi’s official YouTube channel, it is reportedly being stated that the clips have been removed from Vevo’s official channel.The hackers reportedly wrote ‘Free Palestine’ under the videos.

Sung in Spanish language, Despacito was released in January 2017. The song became the most-streamed song in the world as it reached 4.6 billion plays after its release. Later, pop star Justin Beiber recreated the song and it became equally popular.