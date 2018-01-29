Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar will have their own version of Zingaat – Deets inside

Mumbai: If you are a fan of Marathi chartbuster Zingaat from the film Sairat, here’s good news for you. A brand new version of the song is being shot with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar and it promises to be equally enthralling.

The electrifying number from the film starring newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar will be remade in Hindi with Janhvi and Ishaan on board. The song will be a part of their upcoming film Dhadak, a remake of Sairat directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Not just fans, even producer Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan were thrilled about retaining the song in the Hindi remake.

According to a DNA report, a source said, “Karan and Shashank were both on the same page. They love Zingaat and the song will be something to watch out for.”

“While the tune remains the same, the lyrics will be altered. The title — Zingaat — may change as they may come up with another catchy phrase,” the source added.

The source also revealed that choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah will choreograph the song. Farah, who only choreographs for films she directs these days, has reportedly agreed to do the song for Karan’s sake.

“Unlike the original, where the song was a freestyle dance number, Farah will choreograph some signature moves for the Hindi version. Ishaan and Janhvi are terrific dancers so it will be great to see them groove together,” the source revealed.

For the unversed, Jahnvi, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor is all set to make her debut with Dharma productions Dhadak. And along with her, Ishaan, son of Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar too will have his Bollywood launch.

Ishaan who was roped in by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds last year, is a fabulous dancer like his half-brother Shahid Kapoor. And it would be interesting to see how well Janhvi and Ishaan infuse life into the Zingaat track.