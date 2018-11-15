हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dilbar Arabic version: Nora Fatehi shares new still from the song—Pic

Nora looks stunning in the latest still and we can't wait to watch the whole video.

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was all over the internet as soon as her song 'Dilbar' from 'Satyameva Jayate' released. Her killer dance moves won a lot of hearts and the song went viral, garnering mammoth views on YouTube. Perhaps it is because of this super hit song that audience flooded theaters to watch the film.

An Arabic version of 'Dilbar' will soon be out. Nora will make her debut as a singer with the Arabic version of the chartbuster. To add to the excitement level, the actress took to Twitter and shared a brand new still from the song.

She wrote, “I cant wait for you guys to watch the arabic version of dilbar and hear me sing for the first time with @Fnaireofficiel @TSeries #musicvideo #comingsoon”

The actress will has been roped in for 'Bharat' which also stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif , Disha Patani and Tabu, to name a few. The film has an ensemble star cast and is slated to release next year.

Apart from 'Bharat', Nora will also be seen in John Abraham starrer 'Batla House'. The film marks Nora and John's second collaboration after 'Satyameva Jayate'.

