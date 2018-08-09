हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi shows off her sizzling moves in 'Kamariya' song from 'Stree'—Watch

The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and is scheduled to release on August 31, 2018.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: After setting a sizzling groove act in 'Dilbar' song from 'Satyamev Jayate', Nora Fatehi is back to what she does the best—dance! The model turned actress Nora is known for her exceptional dancing skills and she has shown them off in her latest track 'Kamariya' from 'Stree'.

The song features Nora and the three male actors from 'Stree'. She has been presented in the desi belle avatar and we sure you will be smitten by her moves. 'Kamariya' has been sung by Aastha Gill, Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya and Divya Kumar. The music is composed by Sachin- Jigar and the lyrics are penned by Vayu.

Watch it here:

'Stree' is a horror comedy film which has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film is based on the Indian urban legend, Nale Ba, about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night.

Nora made her stunning debut in Bollywood with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and was recently seen in 'My Birthday Song'. She even featured in special songs in Telugu film such as 'Temper', 'Baahubali' and 'Kick 2'.

The Moroccan-Canadian dancer became a household name after she did reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and was a wild card entry. At present, she is hosting MTV Dating in the Dark.

 

