Diljit Dosanjh's musical tribute to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is unmissable— Watch

New Delhi: Popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh hast entertained us time and again with his impeccable performances. The singer-turned-actor is loved by many and is an avid Twitter user.

Diljit took to Twitter on the morning of May 20, 2018, to post videos and pictures from his latest concert in UK, Birmingham. The singer was performing on the night of May 19.

In his concert, the singer/actor paid a tribute to the newly-wedded Royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and videos by fans have surfaced on the internet. Here are the videos, as shared by Diljit's fans on Twitter

Diljit Dosanjh singing a song for the royal couple, how cute can you get #RoyalWedding @officialdiljit pic.twitter.com/FnmR9gWLYd — Inderpreet Kooner (@IndyyKooner) May 20, 2018

@diljitdosanjh hands down the best punjabi concert the atmosphere was amazing! pic.twitter.com/U9AoEvYtjH — KIRAN (@kkd___) May 20, 2018

How cute is @diljitdosanjh singing this for Harry and Meghan pic.twitter.com/tsiX3eTZKo — simran (@simrankaur96) May 19, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018. The Royal wedding took place in St. George's Chapel which is a part of Windsor Castle in UK.

The bride looked elegant and stunned the world as she arrived at the venue with her mother. The groom, Prince Harry, was accompanied by his brother Prince William as he entered the Chapel.

Hours before the wedding, Prince Harry was conferred with the title 'Duke of Sussex' which makes Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex after her wedding with the prince.