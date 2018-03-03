Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua’s electrifying Holi Mein GST Jor Ke crosses 16 million views on YouTube

Mumbai: Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s Holi Mein GST Jor Ke song has become a massive hit. The electrifying number has crossed the 16 million mark on YouTube and is now inching closer towards the 17 million milestone.

The song with GST (Goods and Services Tax) as its main theme has entertained viewers so much that it has become a sensation of sorts.

Sung by Nirahua and Priyanka Singh, the song has been penned by Pyarelal Yadav and composed by Madhukar Anand.

And if you missed watching the video, check it out here:

Also featuring Amrapali Dubey, Holi Mein GST Jor Ke was published on YouTube on February 15, 2018.

In the song, we can see a groom’s family demanding a dowry of Rs 10 lakh plus GST. And the reaction is hilarious.

Nirahua, a former Bigg Boss contestant has an ocean of fan following. He is presently gearing up for his upcoming period-action drama Veer Yoddha Mahabali. The posters of the film directed by Iqbal Baksh and produced by M Ramesh Vyas were unveiled recently.

The film produced by M Ramesh Vyas will release in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Nirahua had shared images from the sets of his film Veer Yoddha Mahabali sometime in December last year. The film which also stars Amrapali happens to be his dream project and he is all set to take the screen by storm as a warrior.

Recently, the trailer of upcoming film Nirahua Chalal London was unveiled. The film will see Nirahua teaming up with Amrapali once again.