'Do Naina' song from Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Bhaiaji Superhit is pure romance - Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Bhaiaji Superhit starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta have unveiled a brand new song titled 'Do Naina'. The track sung by Yasser Desai & Aakanksha S is penned and composed by Amjad Nadeem.

The soothing melodious romantic track showcases the enchanting on-screen chemistry between Sunny and Preity. It feels good to see them on the screen together once again.

It is good to see Preity back on the silver screen after a hiatus of 5 years. She has shared screen space with Deol in Farz and The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in the past.

Take a look at the song here:

The film set in the backdrop of Benaras revolves around a local don named Lal Bhaisahab Dubey played by Sunny. Preity plays his wife Sapna.

The film directed by Neerraj Pathak also stars Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel.

The film produced by Chirag Mahendra Dhariwal was announced in 2011. For a variety of reasons, the film couldn't see the light of the day. The film which is way behind its actual release schedule is finally slated to hit theatres on Dussehra this year.