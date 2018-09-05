हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton to be honoured as 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year

She was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Legendary singer Dolly Parton will be feted at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute on February 8, 2019. Proceeds from the 29th annual gala will provide support for the MusiCares charity, reports variety.com.

The eight-time Grammy winner will be the first artist from the Nashville music community to be recognised by MusiCares. Parton is the most decorated female country performer of all time, with more Top 10 country albums than any other artist. 

The "I will always love you" songstress is being recognised both for her creative accomplishments and her work with the Dollywood Foundation. 

Her organisation has championed causes such as the Imagination Library, which, since 1996, has provided more than 100 million books to children up to five-years-old in US, UK, Canada and Australia.

"Dolly Parton has always been and continues to be a courageous trailblazer and indomitable inspiration for creators and artists - so for us to have the opportunity to honour her at our annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala is to pay tribute to a true pillar of strength and someone who we all look up to and cherish," said Neil Portnow, the president and CEO of MusiCares and the Recording Academy. 

Portnow added: "With her legendary talent, she has forged a career that spans decades, and her gifts as a performer resound on both stage and screen. Dolly also knows the power of philanthropy and she has used her stardom to contribute to a wide range of causes from natural disasters to education and literacy programs."

Established in 1989 by the Recording Academy, MusiCares offers services and programs to members of the music community, including financial assistance for basic living expenses, medical expenses, and treatment for critical illnesses like HIV/AIDS and Parkinson's disease.

The tribute ceremony will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

 

