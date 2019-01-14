Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Ishq Mitha song teaser will remind you of Malaika Arora's superhit 90s track—Watch

New Delhi: Who doesn't remember the famous 90s track by Bally Sagoo and Malkit Singh 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha'? Well, after all, the sensational Malaika Arora was introduced to us through this number and Jaz Arora became a heartthrob overnight. Yes! Such was the impact of this foot-tapping music video.

Cut to 2019, 'Ishq Mitha' track is being used in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' featuring Sonam Kapoor. The actress shared a teaser of the track and instantly you will be taken back to the 90s time when Malaika's 6-inch red heels became the talk of the town.

Sonam posted the song teaser on Instagram. The complete track will release on January 15, 2019.

The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. It features Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. South sensation Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor play pivotal parts.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' hits the screens on February 1, 2019.