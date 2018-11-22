हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Elli AvrRam

Elli AvrRam makes Urmila Matondkar's 'Chamma Chamma' song look sassy—See first pics

The song will be a part of Arshad starrer 'Fraud Saiyyan'.

Elli AvrRam makes Urmila Matondkar&#039;s &#039;Chamma Chamma&#039; song look sassy—See first pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Swedish-Greek beauty Elli AvrRam will soon be seen stepping into the shoes of popular actress Urmila Matondkar. Well, the gorgeous Elli will groove to the song 'Chamma Chamma' from 'China Gate' featuring Urmila.

It was a hugely popular number in the 90s and was a chartbuster where Urmila's dancing skills were appreciated. Elli, meanwhile, will be seen adding her sass to the song and she even shared a sneak-peek picture on social media.

She wrote in the caption: “Coming soon ... very soon. Chamma Chamma recreation.

But first I have to say I’m really grateful to be part of the remake of such a timeless iconic song with stunning and powerful @urmilamatondkarofficial A big thank you to @tips @kumartaurani @prakashjproductions @adil_choreographer #chammachamma #song #remake #tips #bollywood #bringing90sback.”

Some fan clubs too shared the on-set pictures of Elli with Arshad Warsi. Check it out:

The song will be a part of Arshad starrer 'Fraud Saiyyan' which will be helmed by Sourabh Shrivastava and produced by Prakash Jha. The reprised version of the song 'Chamma Chamma' has been choreographed by Adil Sheikh.

Elli made her foray into Hindi films with 2013 release 'Mickey Virus'. The movie starred popular television host turned actor Maniesh Paul, Manish Choudhary, Puja Gupta, and Varun Badola in lead roles.

The beautiful actress also participated in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 7 and became a household name.

 

