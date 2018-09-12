Exciting to sing for Shraddha Kapoor: Prakriti Kakar

New Delhi: Singer Prakriti Kakar says singing a song for actress Shraddha Kapoor has been exciting.

She has sung "Hard hard" for the forthcoming film "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" along with Mika Singh. "It's been pretty exciting to sing for Shraddha Kapoor as I`ve never sung for her before," Prakriti said in a statement.

"I started out with love songs and ballads, but my song `Hawa hawa` from the film `Mubarakan` was definitely a game changer for me as I had to get out of the image of fitting into a particular genre. So, I`m glad that after `Hawa hawa`, I got several opportunities to sing party songs which broke the monotony," added the "Bheegh loon" hitmaker.

"Hard hard" is not just a "cool western club number".

"It happens to be a very Indian club number, which was slightly difficult for me as my approach to all the songs that I sing is little towards the western side. I think that tone comes naturally to me as I grew up on a lot of English music.

"But for me to adapt a whole different approach in a very rural way, was interesting and challenging as well," she said.