Fanney Khan makers pay tribute to Mohammed Rafi with a brand new rendition of Badan Pe Sitaare sung by Sonu Nigam - Watch

Fanney Khan

Sonu Nigam, the man with a golden voice has lent his voice to the rendition of Mohammed Rafi's Badan Pe Sitaare for Fanney Khan.   

Mumbai: Anil Kapoor paid tribute to the legendary Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary by unveiling a new rendition of his super-hit song Badan Pe Sitare from the film Prince (1969) featuring Shammi Kapoor and Vyjanthimala.

The actor, who has co-produced Fanney Khan, took to Twitter to write:

Honoring & remembering  #MohammadRafi sahab on his death anniversary with this small tribute, we can never match up to his talent but this is just our way of showing our love for him! #BadanPeSitaare http://bit.ly/BadanPeSitareFanneyKhan … #SonuNigam @saregamaglobal @TSeries @ItsAmitTrivedi

Sonu Nigam, the man with a golden voice has lent his voice to the rendition for Fanney Khan. 

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan is a musical comedy film. It also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (as India's most popular pop singer Baby Singh), Rajkummar Rao (as Adhir), Divya Dutta (Kavita Sharma) and Pihu Sand (Lata Sharma) besides Anil Kapoor.

The film, an official remake of Belgian film 'Everybody's Famous!' is slated to release on August 3 and has music composed by Amit Trivedi and Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics penned Irshad Kamil.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Fanney Khan is jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's ROMPL Production and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

‘Fanney Khan’ will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor sharing screen space after 18 years. But they aren’t romantically paired opposite each other. 

Aishwarya and Anil have worked in Subhash Ghai's Taal in 1999 and Satish Kaushik's Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai in 2000. 

Interestingly, Rajkummar Rai is paired with Aishwarya in this film.

