Fanney Khan new song out: Anil Kapoor as a poor taxi driver in 'Achche Din' will melt your heart—Watch

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan's release date is approaching. The movie is set to make a splash on silver screens on August 3 and is one of the biggest releases of this year. The makers have begun releasing songs from the movie and they just add to the excitement level for the film. The two previously released songs, 'Mohabbat'  and 'Halka Halka'  have received a thumbs up from the audience. While 'Mohabbat' featured Aish as a pop singer, the song 'Halka Halka' is a romantic number.

The third song from the film titled 'Achche Din' is now out and Anil Kapoor's act as a poor and humble taxi driver will melt your heart.

The song has something about it which will directly speak to your soul. Sung by Amit Trivedi, this number is all set to win hearts.

Check out the song, as unveiled on YouTube:

'Fanney Khan' is directed by Atul Manjrekar. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. This is the first time that Rajkummar and Ash have been paired on-screen while Anil and Aishwarya have previously worked together in hit films such as 'Taal' and 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai'.

The film is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous! It also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand and Anaitha Nair in pivotal parts.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Fanney Khan is jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's ROMPL Production and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. The film also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Anaitha Nair and Pihu Sand in supporting roles.

