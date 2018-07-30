हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fanney Khan

Fanney Khan's new song Tere Jaise Tu Hai is a soul stirrer — Watch

This new song from Fanney Khan is high on energy song and will keep you glued to it. The lyrics of the song will inspire one to leave the past behind and move ahead in life. 

Fanney Khan&#039;s new song Tere Jaise Tu Hai is a soul stirrer — Watch
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: A new song- 'Tere Jaisa Tu Hain' from upcoming Bollywood film 'Fanney Khan was released on Monday. The song focuses on the struggles of a teenager, played by newcomer Pihu Sand.

Actor Anil Kapoor, who plays Pihu's father in the film, took to Instagram to reveal the new song. He posted a photo of Pihu's character singing on a stage wearing a red one-shoulder gown. 

He captioned it, "A bond beyond words is that of a father & daughter! Inseparable! #TereJaisaTuHai Song link in bio ?@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @rajkummar_rao @itspihusand @fanneykhanfilm @ameet_trivedi @monalithakur03 @kamil_irshad_official @tseries.official @rakeyshommehra @ROMPPictures @atulmanjrekar #BhushanKumar #NishantPitti #VirendraArora"

The montage song tracks the struggles of Pihu's character, who is out in the cruel world trying to making a name for herself in the music industry but is called out time and again for being 'overweight'. The very begining of the song shows her being rejected during a stage performance.

Anil Kapoor as the father and Divya Dutta as the mother, are shown to be very supportive of their daughter. The song shows how they are a part of the sad and the happy moments of their child's journey to success.

Inspite of being high on emotions, the song ends with a positive message, which reads, "A Dream never dies". 

'Fanney Khan' is a one of its kind musical comedy, revolving around a father who wishes to fulfill his daughter's dream of becoming a singer. The film is directed by Atul Manjrekar; and stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor, in lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on August 3.

Tags:
Fanney KhanAnil KapoorPihuDivya DuttaAtul ManjrekarAishwarya Rai BachchanRajkummar RaoFanney Khan review

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close