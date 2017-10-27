Firangi first song: Meet Kapil Sharma, the videsi in Oye Firangi track—Watch

New Delhi: Popular comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma is making every stone unturned to keep the buzz around his upcoming venture Firangi alive. A few days, its trailer was launched and received a good response.

Now, the makers have released the first track titled Oye Firangi from the film. The song has been sung by the melodious Sunidhi Chauhan while the music is composed by Jatinder Shah. The lyrics are penned by Dr Devedra Kafir.

Watch the song here:

Firangi has been helmed by Rajiev Dhingra and stars Ishita Dutta in the lead opposite Kapil. Monica Gill also plays an important role in the venture. Firangi is set to hit the screens on November 24, 2017.

The ace comedian's The Kapil Sharma Show became a household name and family audience showered enough love which was clearly indicated in the TRPs. However, Kapil's infamous midnight brawl with fellow actor Sunil Grover was highlighted on possible social media platforms and soon the show ratings hit a roadblock.

Kapil show is on a brief sabbatical as his health suffered a major blow due to back-to-back shoots and film lined-up for release. The ace comedian cum actor is now back with a bang in Firangi. Let's see if the fans will throng the movie theatres or not.

You can watch the Firangi trailer here in case you missed it:

The film is ready to hit the screens soon and Kapil Sharma fans can't keep calm!