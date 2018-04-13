Priyank Sharma's music video with Badshah, Aastha Gill is breaking the internet—Watch

New Delhi: Television hottie Priyank Sharma has a huge fan following—all thanks to his stint in reality shows—Spiltsvilla and Roadies Rising. He became a household name after participating in popular reality game show 'Bigg Boss 11' where he had a dramatic journey.

Priyank has now featured in a music video by rapper Badshah and Aastha Gill. The actor-dancer's chemistry with Aastha will leave you asking for more. He is a terrific dancer and that we all know but in this music video titled 'Buzz'.

The music is different and so is the treatment of this song. The lyrics and music are by Badshah.

Watch the song here:

The song has garnered as many as 5,468,228 views on YouTube in just a day after its release and is the number 2 trend. People have given it a big thumbs up and are liking it already.

Priyank hogged the limelight when his then rumoured girlfriend Divya Agarwal came inside the house and broke up with him on national television. They were together seen in 'Splitsvilla' and fans popularly called them DivYank.

Meanwhile, earlier it was speculated that filmmaker Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' will be Priyank's debut movie. But nothing has been announced as yet and the makers have revealed the lead cast—Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria a few days back.