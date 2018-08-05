Friendship Day 2018: Best songs to dedicate to your close friends

New Delhi: True friends aren't found easily but once we find them, they make life much more fun and easy. An entire day is dedicated to celebrate the beautiful bond of Friendship and some of us are lucky enough to celebrate this day each year with the same set of friends. These are the people you chose to be with and if it weren't for them, life would be so tough!

So this Friendship Day, here are some songs that you can dedicate to your close friends!

Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan- Kishore Kumar

Well, this song is still the friendship anthem and whenever it is played, we just can't help but look at our dear friends with a smile.

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge- Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey

Picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, this song gives us goosebumps each time we hear it. Dedicate this one to your best buddy out there!

Yaar Mod Do- Guru Randhawa

This Punjabi track will melt your heart the moment it is played. It explains that friendship is priceless and no matter how rich you are, you will always miss the company of your friends!

Hai Junoon- KK

From the movie 'New York', the song captures the essence of friendship in the perfect way.

Jaane Kyun- Vishal Dadlani

This song from the movie Dostana still reminds us of our friends. They make life better, truly.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Friendship Day!