close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Future of music in India is bright: Daler Mehndi

 Singer Daler Mehndi, who judged season 9 of Radio City "Super Singer", says the future of music in the country is bright.

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 14:29
Future of music in India is bright: Daler Mehndi
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Noida: Singer Daler Mehndi, who judged season 9 of Radio City "Super Singer", says the future of music in the country is bright.

"Super Singer" season 9, saw participation from talent across the country. Delhi girl Stuti Tiwari was adjudged winner at the grand finale on Sunday. Apart from Mehndi, it was judged by Tanishq Bagchi, Shruti Pathak, Hans Raj Hans and Shilpa Rao, among many others.

"Melodious voices like the ones I heard at the finale, assures us that the future of music in India is bright. I congratulate the winner and wish her luck," Mehndi said in a statement.

"Music is an integral part of our culture and I think it's great that Radio City is taking the initiative to bring to limelight singers. Music is first a listening experience," added Mehndi.

This year, the contest was extended to 11 more stations, covering 39 cities nationally.

Kartik Kalla, Executive Vice President and National Head, programming, marketing and AudaCITY, Radio City 91.1 FM said: "The enthusiasm and passion demonstrated by the participants is a testimony to the immense love for music that exists in every Indian's heart. We are glad that we continue to provide a platform that has encouraged budding singing talent in the nation to share their voice to a larger audience."

The competition, which ended at a mall here, spanned three weeks. Among the top five were Tiwari, Ram Bhajan, Himanshu Gaur, Janki Maheshwari and Mridul Dhiraj Khanna.

TAGS

Daler MehndiMusicIndiabright futureSuper Singer

From Zee News

Feminism not about asking for reservation: Taapsee Pannu
People

Feminism not about asking for reservation: Taapsee Pannu

Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again
Movies

Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again

Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case
People

Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case

Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over Varun Dhawan&#039;s &#039;Judwaa 2&#039; trailer
Movies

Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over V...

Matt LeBlanc recalls turning down key role in &#039;Modern Family&#039;
Television

Matt LeBlanc recalls turning down key role in 'Modern...

Aamir Khan urges countrymen to help Bihar flood victims
People

Aamir Khan urges countrymen to help Bihar flood victims

&#039;Lion King&#039; director reveals shocking truth about Mufasa and Scar
Movies

'Lion King' director reveals shocking truth about...

Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali Khan
Movies

Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali...

Bruce Willis&#039; `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist
Movies

Bruce Willis' `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video