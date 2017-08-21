Future of music in India is bright: Daler Mehndi

Noida: Singer Daler Mehndi, who judged season 9 of Radio City "Super Singer", says the future of music in the country is bright.

"Super Singer" season 9, saw participation from talent across the country. Delhi girl Stuti Tiwari was adjudged winner at the grand finale on Sunday. Apart from Mehndi, it was judged by Tanishq Bagchi, Shruti Pathak, Hans Raj Hans and Shilpa Rao, among many others.

"Melodious voices like the ones I heard at the finale, assures us that the future of music in India is bright. I congratulate the winner and wish her luck," Mehndi said in a statement.

"Music is an integral part of our culture and I think it's great that Radio City is taking the initiative to bring to limelight singers. Music is first a listening experience," added Mehndi.

This year, the contest was extended to 11 more stations, covering 39 cities nationally.

Kartik Kalla, Executive Vice President and National Head, programming, marketing and AudaCITY, Radio City 91.1 FM said: "The enthusiasm and passion demonstrated by the participants is a testimony to the immense love for music that exists in every Indian's heart. We are glad that we continue to provide a platform that has encouraged budding singing talent in the nation to share their voice to a larger audience."

The competition, which ended at a mall here, spanned three weeks. Among the top five were Tiwari, Ram Bhajan, Himanshu Gaur, Janki Maheshwari and Mridul Dhiraj Khanna.