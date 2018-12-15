हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Gali Gali: Mouni Roy sets the stage on fire in this song from KGF—Watch

K.G.F. Chapter 1 is one of the most talked about movies from the South and stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. 

Gali Gali: Mouni Roy sets the stage on fire in this song from KGF—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

After carving a niche for herself in the television industry, popular actress Mouni Roy is rocking Bollywood and how! The actress made her big screen debut with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' and has several interesting projects in her kitty. Now, she is seen showcasing her terrific dance moves in the song 'Gali Gali' from upcoming film 'KGF'.

After releasing the power-packed second trailer, makers of upcoming film 'KGF' are leaving no stone unturned in creating strong buzz for the period-drama.

Check out the full song featuring Mouni here:

K.G.F. Chapter 1 is one of the most talked about movies from the South and stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. K.G.F stands for Kolar Gold Fields, at the backdrop of which this Kannada actioner is based. The film will be dubbed into Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale films. It is the first instalment in the two-part series, followed by K.G.F: Chapter 2.

The film will release on December 21 this year and face box office clash with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' which is helmed by Aanand L Rai. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the movie.  

Tags:
Mouni RoyGali Gali songKGF Movie

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close