Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Sanjay Dutt records Ganesh aarti for 'Bhoomi' - See pics

New Delhi: Well, Ganesh Chaturthi 2017 is just around the corner and the entire nation seems to be drenched in the colours of Ganpati. In order to take the celebratory spirit up a notch, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was recently clicked recording a Ganesh aarti.

Reportedly, the track was being recorded for his comeback film 'Bhoomi'. In the recording pictures, Omung Kumar and Bhushan Kuma can also be seen alongside the 'Munna Bhai' star. Have a look:

A post shared by Bhoomi (@bhoomithefilm) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

The flick also stars Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead role. It is being produced by T-Series and Legend Studios.

'Bhoomi' is slated to release on September 22 this year.