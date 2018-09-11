हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Top Bollywood songs on Lord Ganpati

Here are some of the Bollywood songs that you can groove to on this Ganpati Mahotsava.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' can be heard in every nook and corner of the city. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in the month of August or September according to the Gregorian calendar. People worship Lord Ganesha and the festival continues for ten days wherein people welcome Gajanana to their homes and worship his idol. The preparations begin days prior to the festival wherein mandaps and pandals are set up, decorated with lights and flowers.

Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the God of new beginnings and is called the Vignharta meaning the one who takes away all the pain and problems. 

Here are some of the Bollywood songs that you can groove to on this Ganpati Mahotsava: 

Deva Sri Ganesha - Agneepath

Sadda Dil Vi Tu - ABCD 

 

Morya Re - Don

 

Sukh Karta Dukh Harta - Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge

 

Aarti Kare Jai Ganeshji Ki - My Friend Ganesha 2

 

Shambhu Sutaya - ABCD 

 

Gajanana - Bajirao Mastani

 

Bappa - Banjo

 

Oh My Friend Ganesha - My Friend Ganesha

 

Aala Re Ganpati Aala - My Friend Ganesha 3

The festival is majorly celebrated in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and the southern states of Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Eastern states of Odisha. In Maharashtra, it is one of the primary festivals.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Laukariya!
 

