Glad that people are loving music of '22 Days': Director Shiivam TiwariI'm glad with response to music of my film 22 Days: Shiivam Tiwari

'22 Days' has been produced by Adhir Gunness and is a Quatre Bornes Films Production and DS Film Entertainment. It is set to release on September 14. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor-director Shiivam Tiwari is happy with the response to the music of his forthcoming film '22 Days'.

With songs composed by Parivesh Singh, singers like Shaan and Ankit Tiwari have lent their voice to the project.

"The movie's songs have received immense love and appreciation, and we are overwhelmed with the response. When singers like Ankit Tiwari, Palak Muchhal, Shaan and Aditya Narayan are on board, the music is bound to be soothing as well as have an element of madness in it. 

"The songs have been penned by Sagar Lahauri. We are glad that people are loving the music," Shiivam said in a statement.

Ankit has sung a love song, Shaan's track is about heartbreak and Palak's number further adds romance to the movie. Aditya is the voice behind a party number.

