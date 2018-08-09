हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

Gold: Bengali version of Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy's 'Naino Ne Baandhi' is magical—Watch

Gold, which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar marks the Bollywood debut of Mouni

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: The release date of Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy starrer 'Gold' is approaching. The excitement regarding the film is palpable and fans just can't wait to watch the film on screen. The songs of the film have created quite a stir already. The song 'Chad Gayi Hai' is a peppy number while the song 'Naino Ne Baandhi' has romance in every note.

'Naino Ne Baandhi' has been written and composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee. Ever since the song has been released, it has received much love from the audience. Both Akshay and Mouni are wearing traditional Bengali attires, and they look very cute as a couple in the song. Now, much to everyone's delight, the Bengali version of the song, which has vocals by Arko himself, has been unveiled!

Check it out here:

Gold, which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar marks the Bollywood debut of Mouni, who won a million hearts as Parvati in TV show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Later, she left viewers spellbound by essaying Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's super-natural show that revolves around the revenge saga of a shape-shifting snake woman.

The Akshay Kumar starrer which is slated for an Independence Day release, is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948.

The film has an ensemble cast that includes actors like Kunal K Kapoor (as Samrat), Vineet Singh (as Imtiaz), Sunny Kaushal (as Himmat Singh) and Amit Sadh (as Raghubir Pratap Singh).

