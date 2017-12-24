Google remembers Mohd Rafi with a doodle on his 93rd birthday: His 10 evergreen songs

Music has been an essential factor of the Hindi film industry, and some of the singers of the fraternity have gained legendary status. One of the leading names in the list is that of Mohammad Rafi, who lent his voice to some of the most iconic songs of the Indian film industry.

Padma Shri Mohammad Rafi was born in Kotla Sultan Singh near Amritsar on December 24, 1924. While he delivered his first performance at the age of 13, he had a career in the film industry spanning over four decades and sang more than 7000 songs in 19 languages.

From sad songs like ‘Kya hua tera wada’ to dance numbers like ‘Affo Khuda’, Rafi has chartbuster songs from across genres to his credit. Here’s a list at 10 of his many superhits:

1. Jo wada kiya woh nibhana padega:

2. Main zindagi ka saath nibhata chalaa gaya

3. Tum jo mil gaye ho

4. Din dhal jaaye

5. Affo Khuda

6. Likhe jo khat tujhe

7. Ehsaan tera hoga mujhpar

8. Khoya khoya chaand

9. Kya hua tera wada

10. Teri aakhon ke siwa