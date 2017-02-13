Grammy Awards 2017: Donald Trump targeted again, called 'President Agent Orange'

Los Angeles: US President Donald Trump was yet again a target at an award show and this time it was the 59th annual Grammy Awards when he was referred to as ‘President Agent Orange’.

During a group medley by A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes and Anderson.Paak, one of the members called out angrily to the US President.

The medley included the rap ‘We the People’ with a chorus that said: "All you black folks, you must go, all you Mexicans, you must go, and all you poor folks, you must go, Muslims and gays, boy, we hate your ways, so all you bad folks, you must go."

Rhymes during the performance, said: "I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban."

The performance featured women sporting the hijab.

A Tribe Called Quest has been nominated twice at the Grammys for best rap album.

Hosted by British comedian and actor James Corden, the award show, honouring the best of music around the world, took place at the Staples Centre here on Sunday night.