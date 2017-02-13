Grammy Awards 2017: Twenty One Pilots band members receive trophy in underwear!
IANS | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 09:32
File Photo.
Los Angeles: Twenty One Pilots won the Grammy for pop duo/group performance for their song ‘Stressed Out’ at the 59th edition of the award gala and the members took the trophy in their underwears.
When their names were announced, the band members took off their pants.
"We were sitting around in our underwear watching a Grammy show on TV, hoping some day we might be on that stage, when it occurred to them if we ever did win a Grammy, we should accept it as we were dressed then," they said while receiving the award.
Inspired from them James Corden, host of the night, followed them onstage in his boxers.
Corden said he had vowed that if he ever got to host the Grammys, he would appear pantless too.
First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 09:32
