Grammy Awards 2018: Ed Sheeran wins Best Pop Vocal Album and Pop Solo Performance

New York:

English pop songwriter Ed Sheeran, one of the most successful artists of the past year, on Sunday won his third and fourth Grammys -- both outside the major categories.

Sheeran won Best Pop Vocal Album for Divide and Best Pop Solo Performance for the album`s single Shape of You, a minimalist dance number about finding love in a bar.

He beat out fellow chart-toppers including pop superstar Lady Gaga, who was in the running for both awards.

Sheeran, 26, had been a favourite leading up to the nominations for the Grammys in light of his past recognition at the awards and his awesome commercial success, including his status as last year`s most streamed artist on Spotify.

But in a surprise seen as reflecting shifts in US pop culture, hip-hop for the first time dominated the major nominations, and Sheeran was left in the cold.

Divide generated a series of major hits for Sheeran including Shape of You, the rockier Castle on the Hill and the romantic ballad Perfect.

Sheeran was not present to pick up the awards.