Grammys announce tributes for Prince, George Michael

Los Angeles: The Recording Academy has announced that the 59th annual Grammy Awards will pay homage to pop icons Prince and George Michael, who both passed away last year.

However, it has not yet been announced which artistes will participate in each tribute, but previously-announced performers include Katy Perry, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Bruno Mars, Keith Urban, Adele, and Beyonce, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"While the primary focus of the Grammy Awards is to celebrate and honour the year's best in music, we consider it our responsibility to tell music's broader story by honouring its legends lost?that's what we strive to achieve with our annual tributes," Grammys Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich said.

"While it's nearly impossible to convey the full depth of an artist's cultural impact in a single performance, it's that very challenge that has led us to some of our most memorable Grammy moments," he added.

It was previously announced that Legend will perform a slowed-down version of The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" as part of the In Memoriam segment at the Grammys.

The singer/songwriter will also be joined by Broadway star Cynthia Erivo as the music world remembers the performers, producers and moguls who have passed away in the last year.