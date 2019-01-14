हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
apna time aayega

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Ayega is the ultimate rage anthem-Watch

Watch the video here

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh&#039;s Apna Time Ayega is the ultimate rage anthem-Watch

New Delhi: The makers of Gully Boy have dropped the first song 'Apna Time Aayega' from the film which has been performed by Ranveer Singh. His rapping skills in the video will make you believe that there isn't anything that Ranveer cannot do.

The video features Ranveer’s character, the typical "Gully Boy" performing self-composed raps in front of a huge crowd. “Tu nanga his toh aaya hai, kya ghanta le kar jaayega? (You were born with anything, what will you take with yourself when you die),” he says, as the crowd goes berserk in his concert.

Watch the video here:

The Zoya Akhtar directorial will leave you mighty impressed, wanting to jump the calendar to February 14, 2019—that's when it hits the screen. 'Gully Boy' trailer is packed with some brilliant scenes where you will be moved by the fineness of the craft displayed by the lead actors. Even the supporting cast has contributed to taking the scene to another level.

The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. The highly anticipated project features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

 

apna time aayegaGully BoyRanveer SinghAlia Bhatt

