'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh's street smart rap song 'Mere Gully Mein' is foot-tapping—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of energy actor, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his latest flick 'Gully Boy' and the fans can't stop gushing over his new avatar as a rap star. The movie is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and promises to be a blockbuster ride.

The makers have unveiled a new song titled 'Mere Gully Mein' and it is a foot-tapping number. The song has been sung by Ranveer Singh, DIVINE and Naezy. Also, the lyrics are penned by DIVINE & Naezy.

Watch the song:

A few days back, 'Gully Boy' trailer was released and it was packed with some brilliant scenes where you will be moved by the fineness of the craft displayed by the lead actors. Even the supporting cast has contributed to taking the scene to another level.

Zoya Akhtar's directorial will leave you mighty impressed, wanting to jump the calendar to February 14, 2019—that's when it hits the screen.

The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. The highly anticipated project features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.