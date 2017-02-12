Gurdas Maan's new song 'Punjab' will give you a reality check – Watch
By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 11:05
New Delhi: Legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan has once again stepped forward to give people a reality check. This time, his latest song 'Punjab' is working wonders. The track was recently released online and it has now gone viral all over the internet, all thanks to its powerful video and soulful lyrics.
'Punjab' has been penned by Gurdas himself on the tunes of music director Jatinder Shah. It brings forward serious issues like substance abuse, adulteration etc.
Have a look:
Since its release on February 9 this year, the song has garnered more than 5.5 million views on YouTube. 'Punjab' is also trending all over Facebook and other social networking platforms.
First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 11:05
