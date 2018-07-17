हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Guru Randhawa excited about his first single with Dhvani

The single titled "Ishare tere", produced by TSeries, is a romantic and peppy dance track composed and written by Guru. It has been sung by Dhvani and Guru.   

Mumbai: Singer Guru Randhawa, known for songs like "Lahore", "Suit suit" and "Tu meri rani", is thrilled to unveil his first single with singer Dhvani Bhanushali whose new version of "Dilbar" is topping charts.

The single titled "Ishare tere", produced by TSeries, is a romantic and peppy dance track composed and written by Guru. It has been sung by Dhvani and Guru. 

"I'm really thrilled and excited about my first single with Dhvani Bhanushali. It's an all-out party number shot in Mumbai. I'm sure it will be an audio and video treat for my fans. There is so much more content in the pipeline and all this wouldn't be possible without the love of my fans," Guru said in a statement.

The single is slated to release on July 22 on TSeries YouTube channel.

