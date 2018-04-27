Guru Randhawa-Khushali Kumar's 'Raat Kamaal Hai' song will push you to dance floor right away—Watch

New Delhi: Popular singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa's latest single titled 'Raat Kamaal Hai' with Khushali Kumar displays their crackling chemistry. It has got the perfect part number vibes and will push you to the dance floor.

'Raat Kamaal Hai' has been sung by Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar while the music is composed by the Punjabi pop star himself. It is a fun dance number which has already become a hit on social media. The song is at number 4 trending spot on YouTube and has garnered as many as 12,018,280 views so far.

WATCH the song here:

Guru Randhawa has delivered blockbuster hits. Songs like 'High Rated Gabru', 'Patola' and 'Lahore' are all by him. Also, his track 'Suit Suit' was used in Irrfan Khan-Saba Qamar starrer 'Hindi Medium' and it became a huge hit.

He first released his single 'Chhad Gai' in 2013 and since then there has been no looking back for this Punjabi munda. He has sung for many Bollywood movies such as 'Hindi Medium', 'Simran', 'Tumhari Sulu' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' to name a few.

'Raat Kaamal Hai' will be the next party anthem!